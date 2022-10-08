At least five Heads of State have arrived in Uganda ahead of country’s 60th Independence Day Celebrations.

Uganda will celebrate its 60th Independence Day tomorrow 9th October, 2022 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The Chief celebrant will be H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The Heads of State who are already in Uganda include; Burundi President H.E Evariste Ndayishimye, Kenyan President H.E William Ruto, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Zanzibar President H.E Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

On the other hand, President Museveni hosted the five Presidents and other foreign visitors for a State dinner at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.