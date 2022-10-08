The Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Rt.Hon. Thomas Tayebwa has urged citizens to build countless networks amongst themselves as a strategy to achieve national development.

Hon. Tayebwa who represented the Speaker Rt. Hon. Anita Among made these remarks during the 24th National Prayer Breakfast at State House Entebbe, as Uganda prepares to commemorate the independence day tomorrow 9th October.

He said that instead of creating barriers amongst themselves, citizens should work hand in hand, create as many networks and connections as possible, clarifying that togetherness delivers progress on a short notice. He also paid tribute to the fallen Speaker Hon. Jacob Oulanyah

“As you all recall in March this year, our dear brother, the former Speaker Jacob was called by the Lord. Memories of his very eloquent speeech that he delivered at the 23rd national prayer breakfast is still fresh in our minds. We continue to pray for him and his beloved family and the loved ones as we keep his memory and legacy alive. Indeed we should continue to encourage one another to build more bridges instead of walls so that we connect and compact in unity as a people standing on the chain of togetherness, ” said Tayebwa.

The event is being held under the theme “Arise and Build”. This theme was derived from Nehemiah 2:18, which talks about how God led the children of Israel in the task of rebuilding the broken walls of Jerusalem.

According to Hon. David Bahati, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, the theme was carefully formulated to mirror the situation that Uganda’s economy has endured in its efforts to take off in the Covid-19 aftermath.

Bahati, who also doubles as the Chairman of Uganda Parliamentary National Prayer Breakfast Fellowship clarified that Uganda’s economy is well prepared to emerge stronger from Covid-19 pandemic and attain full recovery, which will be engineered by vast resources at the country’s disposal like abundant labor, and numerous minerals.

“This time out of the Covid-19 recovery, its time to rise and build, the national prayer breakfast is an opportunity for us to fellowship together as sisters and brothers across the country to seek God’s guidance to renew and strengthen ourselves because we all believe in God, ” said Bahati.

The event which has also attracted clergy from different denominations in Uganda and across the world is also meant to dedicate the nation into the hands of God for guidance to the right trajectory as it battles worst challenges in decades like terrible inflation amid post Covid-19 recovery.

Key participants from the clergy docket include; Prof. Christian Alting Von Geusau, the President of the International Catholics Legislation Network and Bishop J. B Masinde, the founder and senior Pastor of Deliverance Church International – Umoja. The duo arrived in Uganda yesterday on October 7th.

The prayers have also attracted senior government figures like Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Cecilia Ogwal who urged citizens to respect the will of God, and other christian teachings because they mirror the voice of God in heaven.

“I therefore want to remind you, in Uganda there is a common word for us who are leaders in rural areas about order from above. So order from above is that we might honor the Lord. Order from above. Rise up and build order from above. Repent of your sins, order from above and you must hold in one hand the tool for production and on the other hand the tool to fight. Order from above, ” Remarked Ogwal.

The event is held annually and it is normally attended by the speaker of Parliament as the chief host, the vice President, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, other distinguished government officials, top clergy and other reputable individuals from the business divide.