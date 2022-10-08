President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady Mrs. Janet Kataaha Museveni have today hosted the 24th National Prayer Breakfast.

The annual event which takes place on the eve of Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations, is aimed at praying for the country, economy, families as well as to thank God for his protection, guidance and providence to Ugandans.

In his remarks, President Museveni congratulated members of the August house for being persistent with the event that he said dates way back in 1990’s when he was first invited to the United State of America to attend similar prayers.

“I congratulate the Prayer Breakfast Movement and in Uganda it has persisted since I was invited to the US for the first time to attend a similar event,” he said.

The President commended the guest speakers for pointing out the realities in life that he referred to the biblical parable of the talents that should be utilized to the maximum.

“If you are not using the talents God has given to you then you are letting down what God told you to do to establish dominion over nature,” he noted.

Commenting on the keynote address delivered by Professor Christiaan Alting on respecting heritage, President Museveni said some practices that are considered taboo in African societies were a deviation from nature like homosexuality.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among in her speech read for her by her Deputy, the Rt.Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, thanked the congregation for turning up for prayers, noting that like a family a nation that prays together stays united.

The keynote address speaker Professor Christiaan Alting from Austria, congratulated President Museveni for standing strong on the world stage. He also emphasized the need to instill virtues of education and leadership to the youth.

Professor Alting appealed to Ugandans not to allow other countries or NGOs to dictate to them on how they should run their own affairs.

“If we want to restore our nations, we need to begin by installing virtues to the youth,” he said.

The Guest Speaker, Bishop JB Masinde urged Christians in Uganda to forget the past and only use it for shaping and focusing on the future. He called on the government to invest in the youth, saying they have the potential to transform the country.

In her closing prayer, the First Lady thanked God for guiding, protecting and providing for the people of Uganda as they celebrate the 60th Independence Anniversary.

In attendance also were; the Vice President, H. E Jessica Alupo, Members of Parliament, among others.