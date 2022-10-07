President Yoweri Museveni met and welcomed back home the former Makerere University Guild President and UPC supporter, Mr. George Okurapa, who has been in self-exile in Canada for the last 36 years.

The meeting took place yesterday at State Lodge in Nakasero.

Mr. Okurapa, who was Makerere’s Guild President from 1985-1986, fled the country on January 22, 1986 fearing for his life due to his political affiliation.

He sought asylum in Kenya, and later proceeded to Canada where he was granted permanent residency by the Canadian government.

President Museveni assured Mr. Okurapa, who was flanked by his wife, Mrs. Edida Okurapa, of his safety as peace is today prevailing in Uganda and wanainchi are embarking on programs tailored by government for poverty eradication.

Mr. Okurapa said that he took a bold decision to return to his motherland and urged all Ugandans who are living in the diaspora due to political differences to return home and join hands with the rest of Ugandans to develop the country.

“I am a free man. I am not living in fear. I am a true testimony. If there is anybody in the diaspora who wants to come back let him or her come. There is no harm,” he stressed.

Mr. Okurapa pledged to support the government in the development of the country.