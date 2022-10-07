Cape Town: On 30th September 2022, SUEZ together with Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) and African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) completed the acquisition of EnviroServ Proprietary Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (“EnviroServ”) after having received the approval of the local antitrust authorities, in accordance with the terms announced on 9th June 2022.

This acquisition will enable SUEZ to reinforce its positioning as an international leader in industrial and municipal waste treatment activities and to strengthen its position on the African continent.

Founded in 1979, EnviroServ collects, treats and disposes of general and hazardous waste to treatment and disposal facilities across South Africa, Mozambique and Uganda. With a staff of

2,200 people and a turnover in excess of 80 million euros, it is the only player in South Africa with full national coverage and a complete offering for industries (including on-site management, collection, treatment, remediation and related services). EnviroServ’s portfolio of customers includes a high number of multinational firms operating in the petrochemicals, manufacturing, metallurgical and mining sectors.

EnviroServ contributes to the circular economy by recycling 125 000 tons and managing 1.7 million tons of hazardous and general waste per year. The company owns and operates a fleet of 175 specialised waste-transport vehicles, 10 treatment and disposal sites and manages a further 5 facilities within the 3 countries where it operates. Thanks to the large portion of local shareholding, EnviroServ will remain committed to retaining its B-BBEEE Level 1 rating, the highest Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment possible.

The new shareholders’ ambition is for EnviroServ to grow as the undisputed leader of environmental services in South Africa and the region, leveraging on its strong capabilities and SUEZ’s support to invest in infrastructure and operations, enrich its commercial offer and develop new waste treatment modes contributing to a more circular economy.

Sabrina Soussan, Chairman and CEO of SUEZ: “I am thrilled by EnviroServ joining SUEZ Group: this is a team with a unique track record over the last 40 years, which enabled the company to become the leader in hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment activities in Southern Africa. I am convinced that SUEZ can further nurture the profitable growth of EnviroServ with additional references, best practices, innovation and investments. I am equally convinced that the team’s skills, expertise and talents will support SUEZ Group in expanding its activities in South Africa as well as in other geographies. With all Group employees, I would like to welcome our new colleagues and look forward to a bright, common future.”

Albertinah Kekana, CEO of RBH: “As the first waste and water management platform investment for RBH, we are pleased that the EnviroServ acquisition is now complete. This is an opportunity to further diversify our portfolio and grow our exposure in the circular economy. We look forward to working with our partners as we strive to make a meaningful contribution and respond to the sustainable development agenda.”

Dean Thompson, CEO of EnviroServ: “The delivery of sustainable waste solutions to the African market is a critical need for the continent. EnviroServ Waste Management, a leading and environmentally responsible waste management company, is looking forward to the wealth of knowledge and experience that our new shareholders will bring to the South African waste markets. This will further enhance our existing product and service offering and create a robust platform for innovation and growth.”

Present on the African continent since the construction of the Sherbine water treatment plant in Egypt in 1948, SUEZ has built more than 500 drinking water and sanitation plants that service most African capitals. SUEZ is notably present in Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia and Côte d’Ivoire.