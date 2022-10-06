President Yoweri Museveni has this evening received the Secretary General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), H.E. Wamkele Mene, who paid a courtesy call on him at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The President and his guest expressed the need to have viable infrastructure, especially the railway network cutting across the continent that will facilitate and ease trade among the African countries.

“How can we trade when we don’t have infrastructure?” the President wondered.

H.E Wamkele, whose head office is in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, noted that he is keen to see African Continental trade develop citing Uganda as one of the countries doing well in East Africa.

“Sixty percent of Uganda’s’ trade is in East Africa,” he observed.

The visiting Secretary General was accompanied by the Ugandan Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Francis Mwebesa and other Government officials.