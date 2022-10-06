KAMPALA —The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has said that he is one of the testimonies of President Museveni administration—having risen through ranks to become a Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda.

Tayebwa was speaking at the Makerere Centenary Celebrations where President Museveni is the Guest of Honor.

“In 2001, with a metallic suit case and UGX.450,000 school fees for Makerere. I came to Makerere with no relatives in the Government of Uganda but today, I am Deputy Speaker of Parliament. This really makes me one of the testimonies from the government,” Hon Tayebwa said.

“I want to thank you, Your Excellency the President, because you have created opportunities for people who you have never heard of, who had no relatives or a contact in government and you have given them opportunities to serve in positions of high responsibility in this country. I want to thank you for that and forever and ever, I will be grateful to Makerere, President Museveni and the NRM government,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa, also a Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District since 2016, was previously appointed as the Government Chief Whip by President Museveni in 2021

Tayebwa who also said that he attained school from rural Kigarama Primary school, Kigarama Senior Secondary School and Ruyonza School for UACE in 2000, managed to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences at Makerere University in 2005, and bachelor of laws in 2012

As a Member of Parliament, Tayebwa who is also a lawyer started a Women Farmers Sacco in his constituency which now has a membership of 1500 and a net worth of close to Shs.1bn.

He also successfully lobbied Governmet to turn Kiyanga Vocational Secondary School and St. Benedict S.S into government-aided schools.

Further more, he mobilized his friends from India who funded the construction of 100M classroom block at Nyampikye primary school.

Mr Tayebwa has also taken over 50 students to Israel for agro-studies where they earn millions whilst acquiring hands-on skills.