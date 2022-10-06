The parliamentary forum on Ethics and Integrity is calling for a full week training of members of parliament on ethics and integrity.

The call has been made by the chairperson of the forum who is also former minister of ethics, James Nsaba Buturo while speaking about the upcoming conference on ethics and morality slated for 15th November this year.

Buturo says that parliament has started attracting people who behave like drunkards and are not supposed to be representatives of the people. He says most Members of Parliament have no clue on how a legislator should behave.

Buturo now wants that speaker to organize a one week training of members of parliament on how they are supposed to behave not only in parliament but also outside parliament.

This comes after last week’s incident where Aringa south MP Odria Alioni assaulted a police officer at parliament during the election of Members of Parliament in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Buturo, who did not mince his words on the behavior of MPs also attacked the voters who send to parliament people who lack character just because they have been provided with something.

He also called for sensitization of voters saying that if this is done the quality of leaders in the country will continue on a downward trend.