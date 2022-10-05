Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has cautioned the leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to stay away from issues of East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) if he wants to live longer.

Speaking during an interview on a local media YouTube channel last weekend, Mirundi said oil is Uganda’s resource, not Museveni’s and if Bobi Wine supports the European Union Parliament decision to block the project, then he is betraying the entire nation and Africa at large.

“Bobi is trying to approach what I can call a political landmine and if he does not stay away from issues of oil, he will be a gone case. All over the world, each country has what we call national interests, even if those in opposition don’t agree with the ruling government, a national interest like oil must unite them because an attack on oil is an attack on Uganda not Museveni. This is not a party interest,” the political analyst said.

Mirundi added that the chronicle problem with Uganda’s opposition including all Bobi Wine’s predecessors (Dr Kizza Besigye, Kawanga Ssemwogerere etc.) they have always failed to separate President Yoweri Museveni’s personal interests and national interests.

“The moment you fail and start attacking what we call common good, you are doomed. Bobi Wine leave the oil for the good of your future political career!”

“Besigye condemned the construction of modern state House now what if he becomes a president? Won’t he use it? Is it for Museveni? Did Museveni develop Rwakitura on government money? Amin bought a presidential jet, he set a precedent, Obote, Binaisa and all subsequent presidents of Uganda have used the same presidential jet, therefore, Bobi Wine is attacking the common good of Ugandans not President Museveni but Ugandans so he must be careful,” he said.

Mirundi went ahead to reveal that Bobi Wine’s party is infiltrated and is being used by the State. He however said that whether Bobi Wine likes it or not President Museveni will not go without touching on oil money.

“Museveni will never leave without touching oil money therefore it’s better for Bobi Wine to accept because if Museveni goes and another president comes and uses oil money to develop this country it will dwarf Museveni’s legacy and people will never remember him. So Bobi Wine, leave our oil if you want to live longer, this is our hope,” he said.

He further noted that Bobi Wine must not mix human rights torture with oil because they are two different aspects. “We want oil to develop this country, why don’t you link coffee to human rights?” he wondered.

It must be remembered that on 16th September 2022, the EU Parliament adopted a resolution stopping the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), also known as the Uganda–Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline (UTCOP) due to major environmental and climate risks posed by the execution of the project. They also accused the two governments and the contractors of human rights violations.

According to the EU Parliament, more than 100,000 persons are being forcibly evicted to make space for the coveted pipeline project and they are being deprived of the use of their ‘land’ and so, of their livelihood before receiving the required compensations.

However a few days after the motion, Bobi Wine came out and praised the resolutions of the EU, saying they had petitioned the EU Parliament on the deteriorating respect for human rights by the Ugandan government.

“We have written letters and addressed these issues to them because more than 10,000 people have lost their land to government officials, security and other authorities because of the upcoming oil deal.”