Victoria University is the leading University in Uganda and East Africa when it comes to offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning (WIL). It is determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves.

They do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Victoria University’s work integrated learning program enables students to complete a program of three years with at least 2-3 years’ work experience with its partner organizations and Companies.

The University was openned in 2013 and is centrally located in the heart of Kampala city and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

The institution is part of the Ruparelia Group of Companies which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, kampala international school of uganda, kampala parents school, Delhi Public School international.

Victoria University is a cosmopolitan university, accredited by the National Council for Higher Education with a wide range of nationalities. With a reputation as the best private ,forward thinking and modern University in East Africa, Victoria University offers a vibrant and stimulating environment to further your needs, study or research a subject in greater depth, or aiming to extend your knowledge and skills in pursuit of your career ambition.

In August this year, it received a charter from National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

According to the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, a charter is “granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE.”

Furthermore, according to section 103(a) of the same Act 2001 as amended; a chartered university means a university that is comparable to a public university.

For any private university like Victoria, getting a charter means, therefore, that it lays out guidelines for; establishment, control, management and administration of the institution.

Currently, Uganda has more than 60 universities, Whereas eight of these are public universities run by the government, more than 50 of these are private, military and the others in the category of degree awarding institutions.

The attainment of the University Charter also qualified Victoria Univerity to be able to participate in the student loan schemes this academic year.

The study loans are given to students who are admitted to all the Public Institutions and only those private institutions that are chartered.

It is the only University that is not obsessed with examinations. In that their End of Semester Exams take about 30 per cent of the total score of any given Module or Course Unit.

According to the University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga, the university is not so much obsessed with examinations because they don’t fully prepare students for the competitive world. Therefore the 70 per cent, students get it from participating in different activities.

“Currently, they no longer care about what you know but they depend on what you know,” said Dr Muganga in some of the orientation sessions at the University.”

Victoria University has also stepped up, as the leading institution in using technology to teach in East and Central Africa. Since it has its own customized V-Class, meant to make its graduates distinctive and well-armed to face the world of work.

It also has three distinct concepts of student-centred education to provide students with a personalized learning experience that develops distinct skills and competencies required by today’s employers. Students can save time, money, and effort while learning.

For those working full-time jobs or with family obligations or a busy schedule, Victoria University’s education styles are able to occupy them.

Victoria University stands out as a pivot of academic excellence offering a fresh and intellectually thriving environment that nurtures job-ready, critical thinkers and pushes pedagogical boundaries.

It is the only university that offers seamless, online learning and it has a Laptop Scheme for every new student who joins our affordable and unique education programs. lastly, it offers all courses both science and arts, from certificate to Doctorate.