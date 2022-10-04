By Kajuga Rogers Kabagambe

Social media has been awash with First Son, Lt Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s hilarious tweets about Kenya which left many Ugandans excited and laughing their ribs out.

The Commander of the UPDF Land Forces at around 6pm in the evening of 3rd October 2022, through his Twitter handle said it would take him and his army less than 2 weeks to capture Kenya’s capital Nairobi, a tweet which received a lot of comments and reactions from both Ugandans and Kenyans on Twitter.

It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

Using the one finger pointing portrait of Kenya’s founding father and first President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Gen. Muhoozi sent a message saying, “ He ordered us to remain one people! We will fight for it!” reads the tweet.

He had also revealed how he had a telephone conservation with Kenyan Former President Uhuru Kenya whom he praised of being an incredible man with courage honesty and intelligence. He further revealed that the Former Kenyan President will be visiting Uganda soon. He alleged that if Uhuru Kenyatta had stood for the third term, he would have won it.

I’m happy that members of our district in Kenya, have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It’s still 2 weeks to Nairobi! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

His tweets attracted many comments from Ugandans and Kenyans on social media. Some netizens suspected that his Twitter handle might have been hacked by unscrupulous people who are tweeting on his behalf however this is not supported by any evidence as he has not come out to speak for himself that it’s not him tweeting.

Nevertheless, looking critically at his style of tweeting, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba may be driven by his ambition to keep his audience excited as they focus on the much talked about “Muhoozi Project “ that has left every Ugandan of affluence and influence whispering or giving some honest opinion on talk shows or social media.

I’m glad that I have scared you Kenyans a bit! Two weeks is long. Nairobi in one week for sure! Aided by my brothers from Carnival! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

After all the mixed reactions from social media towards his tweets, the tweeting General put his fingers back to his Twitter handle and said he would never beat up Kenyan army because his father told him never to do so and urged Kenyans to relax. His behavior on Twitter remains more games for portraying relevance and self aggrandizement.