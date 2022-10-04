The First Lady of Uganda and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni has commended the Church of Uganda for its development initiatives aimed at nourishing both spiritual and physical growth among Christians across the country.

The First Lady said this on Sunday in her message delivered by Commissioner Stephen Tashobya as chief fundraiser for the construction of a 3-stroyed church of All Saints Church Ntungamo Municipality proposed to cost 5 billion shillings upon completion.

She hailed the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe for the splendiferous work done in the diocese as far as wealth creation is concerned among all believers.

Mrs. Kataaha also thanked All Saints church fundraising committee led by Sabiiti Bernard, Atwiine Dan, priests and Christians for their effort to build a magnificent church that glorifies God.

She contributed 20m shillings towards the construction works.

In his words, Hon Tashobya pledged total cooperation and support such that All Saints church Ntungamo can be completed and contributed 2 million shillings on top of buying a heifer at 5 million shillings.

The construction is in its first phase of foundation which has cost 182.6m shillings and the next ground floor needs 1.2 billion shillings.

While leading service, Rt Rev Ahimbisibwe called on Christians to generously support construction of their churches for the grace of God.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said that giving is worship and it acknowledges God’s goodness, kindness and therefore appealed to Christians to practice generosity and dedicate themselves to work for God.

The Bishop who was assisted by Dean St Mathews’’ Cathedral Kyamate the Very Rev Joash Tushangy’omujuni, Vicar All Saints Rev Ezra Mwesigwa among others thanked all Christians who turned up for the noble cause.

The Ntungamo Municipality MP Hon Yona Musinguzi Bikwatsizehi and District Woman MP Hon Joselyn Bata Kamateneti flanked by other MPs asked the general public to engage in all government programs in order to eradicate poverty at household level.

Other speakers were District chairperson Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigooba, speaker Twikirize Nicholas Mugyenyi, councilor Mpireirwe Naboth,Sabiiti Bernard chairperson organizing committee ,Muhangi Patrick Kanyate and Lion Club President Kazoora Venentious.

At least Shs185m was raised in cash and pledges on top of 27 tons of cement.