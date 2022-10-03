The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has recommended an immediate sacking of the entire staff at Uganda Airlines to enable the national carrier function in a way that benefits all Ugandans.

In its report that is yet to be publicly released, and which this website has gained rare access, COSASE ordered the expulsion of all workers for the national carrier, due to their low levels of professionalism and competence that has resulted into negligence, blatant mismanagement and misallocation of government funds.

This was as a result of its calculated month-long probe into the operations at the Airlines, and it was concluded that the whole staff, including its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms. Jennifer Bamuturaki are largely incompetent and lack the professionalism to run a mega company like Uganda Airlines.

It was concluded that the airlines need to be run by highly competent, experienced and professional people to deliver transparent management in a way that ensures its longevity.

In its findings, COSASE discovered that the top management at Uganda Airlines including the Director of Marketing are unfortunately underqualified, possess maximum educational qualifications of up to A’level certificate and therefore lack the required competencies to effectively execute their mandates.

The probe report shockingly unearthed that most highly experienced personnel, with required educational qualifications and impressive competencies were turned down in the recruitment process at the airlines, in favor of the less educated and incompetent individuals.

Unfortunately though this report was finalized by the committee, it is yet to be tabled to the floor of Parliament for further deliberations on mechanisms and modalities under which its recommendations will be effected, in accordance with article 163 (5) of the Ugandan constitution.

Amidst this speculation and uncertainty, the department of human resource management at the airlines acted first and advertised about 16 jobs in the press, chiefly in the New Vision to overshadow the report details, urging qualified Ugandans to apply for these slots and be vetted.

Among the advertised jobs include; the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Director of Marketing, Company Secretary, Head of Maintenance and Engineering, Head of Ground Operations and Head of Flight Operations.

COSASE chairperson Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi revealed to the press that the report was long ago finalized and supposed to be tabled to the floor of Parliament last week but shockingly, the house was sent to a long recess, denying them a chance to table it.

Hon. Ssenyonyi said it is not convincing and will make no impact towards improving the efficiency of the airlines operations, if a few workers are replaced, without forcefully retiring the entire staff of this government entity.

“Our COSASE report on Uganda Airlines was finalized, and the speaker promised she would include us on the order paper, before sending Parliament to recess, but we were not included on the order paper, then she promised to apportion us time on Tuesday, something which did not materialize, but our report is ready and when Parliament is recalled, we shall table it,” Ssenyonyi said.

“Let’s hope that the issues pointed out will be addressed and I am very impressed because I saw some jobs being advertised, but we say no, we want to restructure the entire leadership of Uganda airlines, and when this is done, this government entity will stabilize to the benefit of all Ugandans,” he added.

Shockingly, the airline’s CEO Ms. Bamuturaki is secure in her position as her job was not among the many advertised in the press, even as the COSASE report makes it clear that her services be retired.