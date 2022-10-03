On Saturday, Hummel, an International Sport and Leisure A/S company opened its first Ugandan flagship store in Kampala on the first floor of the Acacia Mall.

Hummel was brought to Uganda by WAMA International Group, which has more than 30+ stores in different regions with a massive expansion plan in East Africa.

So far Hummel is present in two East African countries; first was Rwanda and now in Uganda.

According to WAMA International Group, Uganda has potential customers and a friendly business environment that is able to support their business. Secondly, the hospitality culture of Ugandans also prompted Hummel to open their store.

As one of the oldest sportswear brands in the world, Hummel is an internationally renowned manufacturer of sports apparel for football, rugby, futsal, handball, basketball, shinty, volleyball and e-sport teams. The company also manufactures luxury lounging apparel and children’s footwear in its fashion sub-brand Hummel HIVE.

Hummel’s brand story is built behind Character which saturates the way all Hummel’s products are made, each product expresses its own story and character and the same goes for every team and individual player sponsored by the brand.

Today, Hummel sponsors clubs and players within handball and football fraternities including some of the greatest football clubs in the world. In Uganda, the store plans to work with several local sports clubs.

Hummel has grown through the years, influencing sports fashion trends through producing unique quality apparel that has evolved into the unique Sports Fashion collection with a unique urban look and sporty cut as showcased at the shop’s launch.

Fashion star and model, Judith Heard also welcomed the store and said currently fashion designing is more into the sport and that having a Hummel store in Uganda will help to boost the fashion and design industry in Uganda.

The launch was also graced by Libyan Ambassador, H.E Ibrahim Sultan as Chief Guest, Aly Allibhai and his wife Sylvia Namutebi, Navio and Matilda, Kent and Flosso.