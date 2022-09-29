Youth leaders have been trained on peace and security in Uganda and Africa at large.

The training facilitated by the COMESA Secretariat, Save the Children, Horn of Africa and National Youth Network, was held in Apala town council, Moroto County, Alebtong district on 27th and will end on 30th September, 2022.

The targeted persons were from the youth councils in countries of Kenya, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and Uganda.

The Alebtong Resident District Commissioner- RDC, Robert Adiama took the youth through all the peace operations aspects such as peace building, peace keeping, peace enforcement, peace making techniques and also took the youth through conflict transformation and social stabilization techniques.

Mr. Adiama also emphasized that no economic transformation can easily be attained without stability of a society.

He quoted the effort put by His Excellency the President of the republic of Uganda Gen Yoweri kaguta Museveni from 1986 to date in bringing Uganda to a stable state, an attribute that is helping the country to transform economically.

‘‘ I need to thank President Museveni for creating an enabling environment in Uganda for sustained economic growth and youth should emulate his good leadership skills and benefit if we are to sustain the current peace and stability,” Mr. Adiama noted.

At the function, the RDC was in the company of his deputy Stephen Adongo who thanked the team for their effort in ensuring peace and security in their respective countries. Adiama also appealed to Comesa and donors to continue facilitating capacity building for the youth on mindset transformation.