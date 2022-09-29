Police in Kisoro district is investigating circumstances under which a 15 year old boy was murdered by his own father for stealing and selling his 15 kg of sorghum to buy a geometry mathematical set.

The deceased has been identified as Rogers Ndayambajje a primary six pupil also a son to Yohana Maniragaba both residents of Nturo village.

It’s alleged that on Wednesday the victim was assaulted by his father and others accusing him of stealing and selling the former’s sorghum at 3000 shillings.

According to Elly maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the victim of assault this morning succumbed to death from their home.

He said police swung into action, arrested the father to the deceased and recorded statement from the witnesses while the body was rushed to Kisoro hospital for postmortem.