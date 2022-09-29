By Bruno Kiyimba

Hon. Tumwesigye Didas Tabaro, the Mbarara District LCV Chairperson is on the spot for unlawfully directing thebChief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mr. Kasagara Edward to release monies for unauthorized events.

One of such was at a burial ceremony of the husband of the Mbarara Woman Member of Parliament, Hon.Ayebare Margaret Rwebyambu, when Hon. Tabaro told people that he had ordered the CAO to release Shs2m to cater for the burial.

Last Sunday, he was also cited at a send off party of Rubindi Parish priest Rev. Fr. Felix Bikwatsizehi where the chairperson told people that he had directed the CAO to give the priest Shs2m to help him on his new journey.

However, Julius Mukunda, the executive director Civil Society Budget Advocates Group (CSBAG) says that within the public finance management act, the LC5 chairperson has no right to direct the CAO on such occasions. According to him, all expenditures must be budgeted for and if they are not in the budget, there is a supplementary expenditure to be followed.

“It is important to give support to people. But the support must be within the law.” Mukunda noted.

He advised the CAO to ensure proper documentation of all the expenditures made so that people can know where the monies have gone and for what reason.

When contacted, the CAO Mr. Kasagara said, ”I can not give information that will make me contradict with my chairman. You journalists have wrong means of approach and I will not give you my view please. ”

According to some of the known roles of the district chairperson, monitoring the provision of government services and projects is mandatory rather than spending government funds for personal benefits.

There is a difference between one giving a hand as an individual and giving hand as a district. The public keeps wondering if the said directives are from the chairperson’s funds or that of the district budget.

Tabaro has been seen also in a clash with Loyda Twinomujuni Muhimbura, the Lady Councilor for Rubaya Sub-county over the vehicle that was handed over to the water department on what means it was procured.