The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has said the prevailing talk on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has unmasked Ugandans who are working around the clock to sabotage the country’s development.

In a Wednesday tweet, Hon. Babalanda said, the saboteurs, are doing this by collaborating with external elements and they have done more harm than good in crippling the economic interests of Ugandans.

“Prevailing talk on the EACOP has revealed internal saboteurs of our progress working with external support against the economic interests of our people,” the Minister stated, before, tasking the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to strongly challenge and further expose these elements within their respective districts and cities.

Hon. Babalanda’s remarks follows statements from some members of the opposition where they applauded the European Union (EU) parliament’s resolution seeking to delay the development the EACOP.

Recently, the EU parliament passed a resolution that essentially called for the development plan to be changed — including a re-routing of EACOP — to protect the environment, climate and human rights in Uganda, where two oilfields will be tapped, and Uganda and Tanzania, across which EACOP will run. However, the thrust of the resolution — which is not binding — implied the integrated project, particularly EACOP, be dropped completely.

Last week, National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu concurred with the EU MPs, echoing the gross human rights abuses and environmental abuses being involved in the project. He alleged that several people especially from the Bunyoro region have been evicted from their land.

However, presiding over the 7th Annual Uganda International Oil and Gas Summit at Kampala Serena Hotel yesterday, President Yoweri Museveni said Uganda will not be intimidated by the EU parliament that wants the East African Country to dance to its tunes.

“Some of these people are insufferable; they are so shallow and wrong, they think they know everything but they should calm down because this is a wrong battleground for them. The plan will be implemented according to schedule,” the President said before calling upon Uganda’s partners to join hands to ensure the project is a success.