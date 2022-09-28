As Traffic Police moves to curb road accidents that continue to take a heavy toll on lives of Ugandans, a lot needs to be done to stop the infringement on rights of road users by some malicious elements.

This was a comprehensive campaign undertaken by the Traffic Police in collaboration with the Field Force Unit (FFU) and the Military Police from 19th to 23rd September, where the three agencies launched an operation dubbed “Towa Fujo Barabarani”, chiefly to curtail impunity and ensure safety among road users.

It was also a strategic response mechanism to various complaints by some road users, who alleged harassment, intimidation and other brazen acts of flouting traffic rules, which is tantamount to impunity, that may put lives of road users in jeopardy.

The operation was directed at reckless drivers and vehicles who deliberately installed illegal lights and sirens to intimidate other road users and claim right of way. Reckless drivers were also targeted.

While addressing journalists on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, Faridah Nampiima the Spokesperson for Directorate of Traffic and Roads Safety said that a hike in cases of impunity by motorists on the road will be tolerated no more, and in coordination with Military Police and FFU, they had to respond to uproot these malignant elements.

The operation was majorly conducted during peak hours of the day when some drivers illegally activate sirens and lights in order to claim right of way, placing military jackets on vehicles to intimidate ordinary citizens and driving recklessly in order to surpass traffic jam which heats up during those crucial hours.

“So far the operation has achieved success, we are continuing with our operation, it hasn’t stopped yet, it is still going on so that we fight the impunity on our roads,” remarked Nampiima.

The operation bred impressive results as several vehicles were impounded in Kampala Metropolitan Area. In Kampala east alone, a total number of 239 vehicles were impounded in those five days, with 6 belonging to government, while 233 belonged to private entities and persons.

Besides, a total of 311 vehicles were impounded in Kampala North, with 26 belonging to government, while 285 were privately owned. In Kampala south, an overwhelming total of 183 vehicles were impounded, with one belonging to government, while 182 were privately owned.

According to Nampiima, the overall number of vehicles impounded in a span of five days of the campaign were 733. Of these, 33 were government vehicles, while 700 were privately owned, and all these vehicles were impounded chiefly due to driving carelessly, using illegal lights and sirens on the road.

Also important to note, those impounded on the road driving with illegal lights were 524, while those which were impounded for driving carelessly were 209, most especially on the wrong side of the road.

Vehicle owners who fell victims to these operations were issued with Electronic Penalty Scheme (EPS) tickets and these were 342, those that were cautioned were 13, those that had illegal lights and sirens which were removed were 511, while those that were deregistrered numbered 75.

She thanked all drivers who disabled those illegal lights and sirens before their cars were impounded, those who have kept the left, and those who maintained their lanes, but cautioned stubborn motorists who continue to use illegal lights and sirens that a tougher action is going to be taken this week.

On top of this, she issued fresh guidelines to drivers on the road, which must be seriously observed, the failure of which will lead to serious repercussion.

Among these rules, no driver will be allowed to drive in the opposite direction of the traffic flow on the road and all drivers were advised to keep the left, the contravention of which will lead to serious reprisals.

Very Important Persons (VIP’s) who feel they are entitled to right of way were advised to approach the Minister of Works and Transport, task him to amend the law in order to codify this privilege, or get permission from him to be allowed the right of way.

Besides, those VIP’s that have been given escort cars were advised to display their number plates at all times, stay away from deregistering them, and to avoid using escort cars as lead cars.

Nevertheless all lorries and buses on major highways with extra lights that affect visibility at night were ordered to disconnect or disable them immediately, else face serious repercussion.

Worth noting, vehicles that belong to funeral service were ordered to remove the sirens and roof lights immediately, due to the fact that they are not catered for under the law.

Nampiima reminded all road users to respect one another other, work on their vehicles, avoid driving on the road shoulders, work on wipers and tyres the fact that it is a rainy season, so that lives are spared on the road.

She also supplied a toll free line of 0800199099 to the public on which they should call to report traffic rules violators to the Inspectorate of Traffic and Roads Safety.