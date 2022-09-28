The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the Chairman of Ruparelia group of companies Dr Sudhir Ruparelia for his passion and leadership in hospitality and tourism development in the Country.
While officiating at the Tourism night event in commemoration of the World tourism day yesterday in Kampala, Tayebwa said Mr Sudhir is one of the investors who holds Uganda at heart.
“I know people who have been calling Dr Sudhir to go and develop their Countries, I know many, some of them were asking me, but this Sudhir man what did you give him as Uganda? The man has a lot of money and we would like him to come and invest in our areas,” He revealed
“So Chairman, I want to thank you and your team of investors who have looked at Uganda as your number one destination for investment,” He said.
The deputy Speaker also assured the investors of the Government’s support whenever they needed it.
Marketing Uganda
Mr Tayebwa urged Ugandans to market their country wherever they go.
“This is our home, whether you want it or not we are going to be buried here,” He emphasized, adding, “Don’t hate your country because you don’t have any other country, if you go around painting a picture of Uganda, that is totally different and yet for you, you come and enjoy, it’s a point of concern for some of us, you can say whatever you want but know the limit and be the Ambassador of Uganda wherever you are and that is one way we can promote tourism in Uganda,” He urged.
The Deputy Speaker also pledged Parliament’s support to the tourism sector through both legislation and appropriation in key enablers like infrastructure and security to raise the tourism momentum.
During the tourism night, a number of people who played a big role in promoting Uganda were awarded as per the list below;
1. United Nations Development Program
Awarded to UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT for the dedicated
support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda.
2. World Bank
Awarded to WORLD BANK – UGANDA COUNTRY OFFICE
for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in
Uganda.
3. Embassy of Hungary
Awarded to EMBASSY OF HUNGARY for the dedicated support towards
Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda.
4. European Union
Awarded to EUROPEAN UNION COMMISSION IN UGANDA
for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in
Uganda.
5. Hotelier
Awarded to DR. SUDHIR RUPARELIA
CHAIRMAN SPEKE GROUP OF HOTELS for your Passion and
Leadership in Hospitality and Tourism Development
6. Restaurants – HAJ OMAR MANDELA
Awarded to HAJJI AHMED OMAR MANDELA for the passion,
innovation and development of the hospitality sector
7. Eddy Kenzo
Awarded to EDDY KENZO for the passion and promotion of Tourism
through Music
8. Joshua Cheptegei
Awarded to JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI for the Passion and Promotion of
Tourism through Sports
9. Brian Namanya – TUBAYO
Awarded to BRIAN NAMANYA CEO TUBAYO.COM for the passion
and promotion of digital innovation in tourism
10. NBS
Awarded to NEXT MEDIA SERVICES for the passion and promotion of
Tourism through Media
CERTIFICATES
11. Mountain Clubs of Uganda
Awarded to MOUNTAIN CLUBS OF UGANDA for your passion and
promotion of mountaineering in Uganda
12. Kara Tunga
Awarded to KARA TUNGA ARTS AND TOURS LTD for the passion and
promotion of community tourism in Uganda
13. Adam Fishire – Tubing the Nile
Awarded to TUBING THE NILE for the Passion and Promotion of Water-
Based Adventure Tourism in Uganda
14. Vilakazi
Awarded to VILAKAZI SAFARIS for the passion and promotion of
Domestic Tourism in Uganda
15. Women Porters
Awarded to WOMEN PORTERS for the passion and selfless service in
mountaineering
16. Extreme Adventure Park
Awarded to EXTREME ADVENTURE PARK for the passion and
promotion of adventure tourism in Uganda
17. Baguma Restaurant
Awarded to BAGUMA RESTAURANT for the passion and growth of the
restaurant enterprise in traditional cuisine
18. Chimpundu Lodge
Awarded to CHIMPUNDU LODGE for the passion and development of the
lodge enterprise in Uganda
19. World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Awarded to WORLD WIDE FUND FOR NATURE for the dedicated
support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda
20. Miss Tourism
Awarded to MISS TOURISM for the passion and promotion of tourism
through Pageantry.
Schools receiving certificates
1. St. Lawrence University
2. Makerere University
3. Uganda Wildlife Research and Tourism Training Institute
4. Kinawa High School – Mugongo
5. Grace High School
6. Kalinabiri Secondary School
7. Sir Apollo Kaggwa Mengo
8. Busega Preparatory School
9. City Parents Primary School
