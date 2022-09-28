The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the Chairman of Ruparelia group of companies Dr Sudhir Ruparelia for his passion and leadership in hospitality and tourism development in the Country.

While officiating at the Tourism night event in commemoration of the World tourism day yesterday in Kampala, Tayebwa said Mr Sudhir is one of the investors who holds Uganda at heart.

“I know people who have been calling Dr Sudhir to go and develop their Countries, I know many, some of them were asking me, but this Sudhir man what did you give him as Uganda? The man has a lot of money and we would like him to come and invest in our areas,” He revealed

“So Chairman, I want to thank you and your team of investors who have looked at Uganda as your number one destination for investment,” He said.

The deputy Speaker also assured the investors of the Government’s support whenever they needed it.

Marketing Uganda

Mr Tayebwa urged Ugandans to market their country wherever they go.

“This is our home, whether you want it or not we are going to be buried here,” He emphasized, adding, “Don’t hate your country because you don’t have any other country, if you go around painting a picture of Uganda, that is totally different and yet for you, you come and enjoy, it’s a point of concern for some of us, you can say whatever you want but know the limit and be the Ambassador of Uganda wherever you are and that is one way we can promote tourism in Uganda,” He urged.

The Deputy Speaker also pledged Parliament’s support to the tourism sector through both legislation and appropriation in key enablers like infrastructure and security to raise the tourism momentum.

During the tourism night, a number of people who played a big role in promoting Uganda were awarded as per the list below;

1. United Nations Development Program

Awarded to UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT for the dedicated

support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda.

2. World Bank

Awarded to WORLD BANK – UGANDA COUNTRY OFFICE

for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in

Uganda.

3. Embassy of Hungary

Awarded to EMBASSY OF HUNGARY for the dedicated support towards

Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda.

4. European Union

Awarded to EUROPEAN UNION COMMISSION IN UGANDA

for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in

Uganda.

5. Hotelier

Awarded to DR. SUDHIR RUPARELIA

CHAIRMAN SPEKE GROUP OF HOTELS for your Passion and

Leadership in Hospitality and Tourism Development

6. Restaurants – HAJ OMAR MANDELA

Awarded to HAJJI AHMED OMAR MANDELA for the passion,

innovation and development of the hospitality sector

7. Eddy Kenzo

Awarded to EDDY KENZO for the passion and promotion of Tourism

through Music

8. Joshua Cheptegei

Awarded to JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI for the Passion and Promotion of

Tourism through Sports

9. Brian Namanya – TUBAYO

Awarded to BRIAN NAMANYA CEO TUBAYO.COM for the passion

and promotion of digital innovation in tourism

10. NBS

Awarded to NEXT MEDIA SERVICES for the passion and promotion of

Tourism through Media

CERTIFICATES

11. Mountain Clubs of Uganda

Awarded to MOUNTAIN CLUBS OF UGANDA for your passion and

promotion of mountaineering in Uganda

12. Kara Tunga

Awarded to KARA TUNGA ARTS AND TOURS LTD for the passion and

promotion of community tourism in Uganda

13. Adam Fishire – Tubing the Nile

Awarded to TUBING THE NILE for the Passion and Promotion of Water-

Based Adventure Tourism in Uganda

14. Vilakazi

Awarded to VILAKAZI SAFARIS for the passion and promotion of

Domestic Tourism in Uganda

15. Women Porters

Awarded to WOMEN PORTERS for the passion and selfless service in

mountaineering

16. Extreme Adventure Park

Awarded to EXTREME ADVENTURE PARK for the passion and

promotion of adventure tourism in Uganda

17. Baguma Restaurant

Awarded to BAGUMA RESTAURANT for the passion and growth of the

restaurant enterprise in traditional cuisine

18. Chimpundu Lodge

Awarded to CHIMPUNDU LODGE for the passion and development of the

lodge enterprise in Uganda

19. World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Awarded to WORLD WIDE FUND FOR NATURE for the dedicated

support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda

20. Miss Tourism

Awarded to MISS TOURISM for the passion and promotion of tourism

through Pageantry.

Schools receiving certificates

1. St. Lawrence University

2. Makerere University

3. Uganda Wildlife Research and Tourism Training Institute

4. Kinawa High School – Mugongo

5. Grace High School

6. Kalinabiri Secondary School

7. Sir Apollo Kaggwa Mengo

8. Busega Preparatory School

9. City Parents Primary School