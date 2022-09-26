Uganda will become the first country in Africa to provide specialized training in forensics to security and law enforcement agencies as well as other sectors of Government and the Private Sector.

This was disclosed after President Yoweri Museveni gave a green light to the establishment of the National Forensics Science University Campus in Uganda. The University will be the first in Africa. It will be affiliated to the National Forensic Sciences University (FSU) of India, a premium and the world’s first and only University with world-class training dedicated to forensic, behavioural, cybersecurity, digital forensics, and allied sciences.

“That’s a very good plan because it deals with capacities in forensics of cyber, biochemistry and UAVs which are all needed for security, defense but also anti-crime,” H.E Museveni said, adding that if the University starts operations in November this year, we will have a high potential of cost recovery where people especially government departments and private businesses like banks will pay to boost capacity for their staff in forensics.

According to Gen. Museveni, establishing the FSU campus in Uganda will significantly improve the efficiency of security agencies in Uganda and the region at large as the institution will also attract students from the region and beyond.

Up to 130 acres of land have been allocated between the Uganda Junior Command and Staff College Gaddafi, Mpumudde and Kimaka where the university structures will be established; according to the chief of training in Uganda Peoples Defense Forces, Brig. General; Mathew Gureme.

Brig. Gen. Gureme informed the President that the establishment of the National Forensics Science University in Africa will take 4 phases with the first one expected to start this November 2022 to March 2023 with four post-graduate diploma courses in cyber security, digital forensics, homeland security and the fourth in fingerprint science and question document. He said that more ten (10) different courses which will be targeting the judiciary, law enforcement agencies like the police, UPDF, the Banks, Insurance and Uganda Wildlife Authority will also be introduced.

The Indian visitation team has identified seven 7 technical staff who comprise of 3 civilians and 4 staff who are already working with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. All these are qualified with Master’s Degrees in Forensic Science from India.

“We request Sir, that they be attached to the Ministry of Defense for this period because they want to develop them as the future professors who will run the school,” Brig. Gen. Gureme said, adding that 23 people who have already done the course have been identified to start as teaching assistants in the university.

“The University has encouraged us to start a roadmap for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) with these people so that they become the future professors in the next 5 years to run the university,” Brig Gen Gureme noted.

He further informed the President that the team also hopes to start Africa’s first toxicological botanical gardens to facilitate investigations into Africa’s first Drone Forensics Air strip, the first outside Europe and Asia. “They also plan to put a state of art cyber defense center, the first one to be established outside India,” Brig Gen Gureme said. The establishment of the Defense center is expected to cost about 20 billion dollars.

Prof S. O. Junare Director at National Forensic Sciences University assured the H.E the President that they will conduct specialized programs for defense to the army, police and students.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja. He was accompanied by Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, Maj Gen Edgar Kalyebara and Maj Peter Atugonza who is the coordinator of the National Forensics Science University in Uganda.

The Indian delegation was led by Brig Gen PS Bhaiti, Prof Nilay Mistry and Captain Gupta Vivek.

President Museveni said he will invite the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi to come and commission the University once its construction is done. For the start, the university will be housed in the renovated structures at the Uganda Junior Command and Staff College Gaddafi.

Last month the government of Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Forensics Science University (NDSU) in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India.

Hon Vincent Ssempilja, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs signed on behalf of Uganda while Professor JM Wyas, the vice chancellor of the NFSU, signed it on behalf of the Indian government.