President Yoweri Museveni has met and held discussions with the family of the late Chief Justice of Uganda Benedicto Kiwanuka at State House, Entebbe.

The seven-member team was led by Ms. Imelda Kiwanuka, the late Kiwanuka’s elder daughter. Others were Ambassador Maurice Kagimu Kiwanuka and his wife, Rebecca Kagimu; Ms. Regina Kiwanuka and their children.

H.E the President and the family discussed ways of accomplishing a number of projects set up in memory of the first Ugandan born Chief Justice who was appointed in 1971.

The President last Wednesday officiated at the commemoration of the fifth Ben Kiwanuka Memorial Day at the High Court grounds in Kampala where he explained that it was a mistake for Kiwanuka to work under President Idi Amin who was never trusted.

It is now 50 years ever since Kiwanuka was murdered during President Amin’s regime on September 21, 1972, after he was abducted from his chambers at the High Court in Kampala. The whereabouts of his remains is still a mystery.