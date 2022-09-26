We advice an interview to have earliest-12 months people, even when he could be optional and not guaranteed

Interview are an easy way to speak your understanding throughout the Rice and a good chance to show informative and personal achievements while you are discovering more info on brand new campus sense. An inability so you can agenda a job interview will not adversely impression the app.

On account of Covid-19, every interview on 2021 – 2022 software course might possibly be used nearly. An experienced alumnus otherwise current Grain University older usually almost meet along with you for additional info on their success and you can educational passions and reply to your questions regarding their studies at Grain.

A small number of interview having current Grain College or university seniors often be accessible originating in late pus head to web site. Its not necessary to have submitted your own entryway application in order to schedule a job interview that have a recent elderly, but interviews slots are on an initial-come, first-supported basis. Delight proceed with the deadlines below whenever scheduling an interview with an effective current senior.

Whenever you are not able to schedule an interview which have a rice elderly, you continue to have the opportunity to request a job interview that have a member of the Rice Alumni Volunteers getting Admission (RAVA). Because of limited availability, attempt to complete the application for admission ahead of requesting an interview which have RAVA. Then supply your internet candidate webpage and ask for the virtual interviews by the work deadlines less than.

*Take note that you might merely complete that interview. I have zero liking anywhere between doing a job interview with a grain elder otherwise an excellent RAVA. In many years off acutely popular to own interview, all of the requests might not be fulfilled. We are going to make an effort to matches youngsters exactly who demand an interview because of the brand new consideration deadline basic.

New Rice/Baylor Scientific Scholars System is actually a partnership anywhere between Rice University and you may Baylor School away from Medication one promotes the education off college students whom try clinically gifted, compassionate towards anyone else and socially aware. By this combined energy i attempt to subscribe youngsters off high-conclusion one to need to work with health care and you will depict new diverse teams where they suffice. Baylor College from Drug supplies this method for You.S Maine installment loans. customers and you may U.S. Permanent Residents. Grain and you will Baylor College or university off Medicine see a restricted amount of first-year youngsters annually to pursue a four-12 months bachelor’s education on Grain, accompanied by conditional entryway to help you Baylor College or university out-of Drug.

Rice/Baylor college students are encouraged to talk about the whole variety of student offerings within Rice to expose on their own to help you a standard-established education. Men and women picked into program often apply perception out of this comprehensive exposure to the brand new liberal-arts or other disciplines with the data of contemporary medical research.

Very early Decision applicants need certainly to commit to Rice by the January step 1, no matter what Grain/Baylor decision to get made afterwards on springtime. Very early Choice people in order to Rice need to fill out every Grain application information, for instance the Grain/Baylor extra issues, by the November 1.

Normal Decision individuals need certainly to fill out all application information, for instance the Rice/Baylor supplemental inquiries, by the December 1

Apps which can be registered after December 1 would be felt to possess Typical Decision entry to Grain but will not be believed for Rice/Baylor.

QuestBridge Non-finalists can apply to the Rice/Baylor system from Very early or Regular Decision Bundle. Reference the new ED and RD Rice/Baylor due dates a lot more than.

College students admitted so you’re able to Grain however picked toward Grain/Baylor Medical Students Program might still apply at Baylor University out of Medication and other scientific school following the the Grain undergraduate feel

New interview process to own Grain/Baylor takes place in early spring and alerts out of Grain/Baylor Beginner choice is carried out from the April step 1. To find out more regarding signing up to Rice compliment of QuestBridge, kindly visit QuestBridge’s Rice College web page or contact us truly at