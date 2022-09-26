By Nelly Otto

THE Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng. Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has accused some politicians and civil servants in the region of colluding to embezzle money sent from the Central Government to foster development.

Okune observes that there is a well-knit syndicate of corruption cartels who always siphon money from the local government coffers into their own and turn around to criticize the same government employing them.

He cites numerous cases of officials who have been implicated in the theft of money disbursed to the local government under different poverty alleviation programmes in the sub region.

“…can’t you people sympathize with the government who struggles to send the funds, can’t you for once think about the welfare of the ordinary citizens who are facing multiple challenges…” Okune said rhetorically.

This follows cases of arrests of some civil servants accused of stealing money sent from the center under the Parish Development Model programme to alleviate poverty in the sub region.

A number of officials in the region have also been implicated in the fraudulent sale of public land and open recreational spaces to private individuals leaving no room for expansion of government projects.

State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) recently arrested the Lira District Natural Resources Officer Fabious Otike and the Zonal cartographer Joel Ogwang who are now in remand over alleged fraudulent sale of government land.

There have also been cases of theft of drugs by some errant workers from government health facilities which deny the poor citizens access to service delivery.

He was addressing clan leaders during the installation ceremony of Jerome Angena as the clan head (awitong) of Ocukuru Ogora clan on Saturday held at Senior Quarters in Lira.

“…don’t invite curses to yourselves and your families by embezzling money meant to enhance the living standard of vulnerable members of the society like orphans, widows and people with disabilities …” he appealed.

The acclaimed civil engineer-cum traditional leader had no kind words for some religious leaders who have turned their pulpit into platforms of spreading hatred and propaganda.

Without mentioning names, Okune notes that some religious leaders wear priestly cloaks but in practice they are in bed with politicians to undermine other leaders perceived to be overshadowing them.

Angena, who took over from Joseph Apel, a former commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture, is the Resident Senior State prosecutor for Yumbe.

In his maiden address, Angena 57, promised to step up sensitization of clan leaders to ensure that members are law abiding citizens.