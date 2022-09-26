Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has revealed that their party delayed renewing its membership with Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) because President Yoweri Museveni wants to use it as a platform to control political parties.

The Kira municipality lawmaker told journalists on Monday during the press conference at Najjanankumbi that IPOD’s general goals have been shifted and currently whatever they do is in favour of President Museveni so that he can use his iron fist to terrorize political parties.

“Mr Museveni wants to use IPOD as a platform for managing political parties in the country. You can see what happened to UPC. You can see what has happened to DP. Museveni has also started speaking well about JEEMA. How do we participate in a dialogue of political parties, when the majority of our colleagues have already signed in with Museveni?” he asked.

“You now hear newly political wed Justice Minister Norbert Mao, suggesting that support to the political parties provided for under the Political parties and organizations Act, be pegged to being IPOD members. And we hear that Museveni Tibuhaburwa is celebrating the departure of the Netherlands Institute for Democracy (NIMD) and he wants to take over IPOD. We will leave it to him with Norbert Mao and Akena,” Ssemujju warned.

He further noted that FDC’s decision to join IPOD was not to attend workshops in fancy hotels but because they wanted to see Ugandans witness a peaceful transition of power in their country.

“We didn’t participate in IPOD because of the computers and training opportunities that they were offering. We did so because it looked like a viable vehicle to deliver a peaceful transition that eluded our country for 60 years. We, therefore, thank Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) for its efforts, forcing Gen. Museveni to dialogue was always going to be difficult, but we thank NIMD for their effort. There is absolutely no difference between the late Robert Mugabe and Museveni Tibuhaburwa. That is why in FDC, we believe in sustained civic/civil disobedience against this Kleptocracy,” he said.

Ssemujju’s remarks come at a time when the big funders of IPOD the Democratic Government Facility (DGF) and NIMD are closing their operation in Uganda.

According to Richard Todwong, the current chairperson of IPOD who also doubles as the Secretary general of the National Resistance Movement party, NIMD’s pulling out follows the immense pressure from the diaspora chapter of the National Unity Platform (NUP), which has staged various demonstrations at its head office and at the Dutch Parliament, demanding that the Institute stops support to IPOD.