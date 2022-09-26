A police constable in Moyo district on Sunday shot dead a colleague before turning the gun on himself.

It is alleged that Constable Kopi Joel Bobi 27 years attached to the Field Force Unit, first shot his colleague Corporal Geoffrey Ogwal 47 years, after picking up a quarrel at a drinking joint at Vura village in Moyo town council. The incident happened at 3:00 pm at Moyo Sub-County police barracks.

Ignatius Dragudu, the North West Nile Region Police Spokesperson, says preliminary investigations indicate that Kopi first shot his colleague in the chest before shooting himself on the neck.

According to Dragudu, the two constables moved out of duty station to the town council without the notice of their supervisors.

William Anyama, the Moyo LCV Chairperson has asked police officers to respect their code of conduct by desisting from consuming alcohol while on duty. He further challenged the police leadership to consider deploying organized and sober officers to police stations in rural areas.

“What has happened is unfortunate and unacceptable. I appeal to the police leadership to deploy for us sober officers, especially in rural areas”, he said.