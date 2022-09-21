President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday received the outgoing Ambassador of South Sudan to Uganda H.E. Simon Duku who called on him at State House Entebbe.

The outgoing South Sudan envoy who was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Duku was bidding farewell to President Museveni at the conclusion of his 4 years and 9 months tour of duty in Uganda.

Ambassador Duku will be taking up his new assignment as the new South Sudan envoy to South Africa.

President Museveni thanked the Ambassador for his role in strengthening the existing friendly ties between Uganda and South Sudan and wished him good luck in his new posting.