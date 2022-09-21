The 4th East African Legislative Assembly is about to end. And the elections circle for EALA candidates has started – the best nine politicians are expected to be elected to represent the country in Arusha to carry the dreams and aspirations of Uganda at the regional Bunge.

Three MPs have finished their two terms in the Arusha based Parliament – which means they’ll automatically be replaced. However, NRM has returned all its six representatives for consideration in the upcoming elections.

Uganda has nine MPs in the East African Legislative Assembly. Among the nine are six from National Resistance Movement, One is DP, one from UPC, and an independent legislator.

Below we look at the performance of the ongoing Uganda representatives in EALA – and who beat the rest in representing the interests of their country.

1.Fred Mukasa Mbidde

Mbidde, a lawyer, has completed his 10 years in EALA. In his last term, he sat on the Committee on Legal, Rules and Privileges and the Committee on Accounts. He has before chaired on the Legal Committee, the Communications Trade and Investment Committee 2015 and Commissioner EALA a position equivalent to that of a cabinet minister in charge of East African Affairs.

Mbidde has tabled the cross border Legal practice bill at EALA, moved motions on free work permits,

Mbidde has cemented the relationship between EALA and the International Parliamentary Union. and has filed and successfully argued a case of DP Vs Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Burundi for opening the African Court on human and people’s rights to their citizens. And Mbidde Foundation Vs EAC Ref No 5 of 2015 that saved the impeachment Of Speaker Margaret Nantongo Ziwa (a Ugandan) for over 2 years. He also intervened in Burundi V EAC that saved the Current Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Ngoga from removal by Court. As well as filed a matter against Kenya and also negotiated with South Sudan President Salva Kiir for the Reelection of EALA members that had wrongly been appointed.

Mbidde also authored a document; Resolution of the Assembly on the Security Situation in Eastern DRC and EAC Neighbouring Countries.

2.Susan Nakawuki

Susan belonged on the Committee on Accounts

and the Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources.

3. Musamali Paul Mwasa

Musamali sat on the Committee on Communication, Trade and Investment and the Committee on General Purposes.

4.Akol Rose Okullu

Rose sat on the EALA Commission, the Committee on Legal, Rules and Privileges and the Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution.

5. Odongo George Stephen

George sits on the Committee on Communication, Trade and Investment, and the Committee on General Purposes.

6.Namara Denis

He sits on the Committee on General Purposes and the Committee on Legal, Rules and Privileges.

7.Opoka-Okumu Christopher

Opoka is UPC, and sat on the Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources as well as the Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution.

Opoka also authored The Administration of East African Court of Justice Bill, 2016.

8.Mary Mugyenyi

Mugyenyi sat on the EALA Commission, Committee on Communication, Trade and Investment and Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution

9. Kakooza James

James is new to the House, having replaced the late Hon Mathias Kasamba. Kakooza sits on the Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources and the Committee on Accounts.