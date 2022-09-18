A sizeable number of religious leaders in Uganda, notably from the Protestant Church have today Sunday lashed out at government for greenlighting the controversial Nyege Nyege festival.

These clerics used their respective preachings for today in different churches as an opportunity to express their anger and frustration over cabinet’s act of endorsing the controversial carnival.

The angry clerics castigated government for endorsing the festival which ends today at Itanda Falls near the source of the Nile in Jinja. They complained that the manner in which it is/was conducted is in contravention with Christian values and acceptable moral standards in society.

They blamed cabinet for greed and focusing their eyes on collecting more taxes at the expense of ethics, integrity and morality in the country.

On September 6th, Parliament resolved to halt Nyege Nyege festival due to concerns of promoting immorality and homesexuality.

A number of MPs suggested that the carnival be cancelled.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Anita Among in particular questioned the relevance of holding the festival, saying Uganda will not lose anything if the fete is not conducted and advised that the country should not be sold in the name of promoting tourism.

“What is the government’s position on this growing immorality in this country, and it is going to attract all kinds of people all over the world, bringing all kinds of activities that are non-African, non-Ugandan into our communities?” Hon.Sarah Opendi, MP for Tororo Wondered.

However, Parliamentary powers were hijacked by the Cabinet, when Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja gave a greenlight to the organisers of the festival to go ahead and conduct it, something which raised alarm among religious leaders in the country.

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja noted that it was too late to cancel the international annual event, since thousands of tourists had already booked and paid for Visas, while some had already jetted into the country for the gala.

The festival which started on Thursday September 15th, is set to end today, but on a sad note according to the church, the conduct of participants, including the dress code is obscene, satanic and totally goes against Christian principles and societal moral standards.

Canon Hanington Mutebi, the Bishop for Kampala Diocese through his preachings today to a large crowd during the Namirembe Conventiom at St. Paul’ s Church Namirembe, condemned Nyege Nyege in stronger terms.

He angrily noted that the Protestant church will not seat back and watch as satanic elements in the country perpetuate immorality under the guise of promoting tourism.

“They fear to proclaim that we are followers, they just go with any teaching, everything that comes in their way, there are those who are in Nyege Nyege, they are there Nyege Nyegeling, and then they will bring all that into the church, let them be there, they should not come and confuse the church,” remarked Dr. Mutebi.

“For us we don’t agree with that, seeing people who are totally naked, then you say that it glorifies God’s name? that they are looking for money…”

He called upon all citizens in the country to scrutinize their Christian conduct, and make amends where they have gone wrong, participate in serving God and have all their faith in him, so as to have their sins forgiven.

“I want to tell you, we should also rejoice in the gospel of Lord, because it is the power of God, that brings blessings, the power of God that brings salvation, that puts us in everything, it doesn’t end there, it sets free the prisoners, that heals the sick, we need to hold affirm this power, such that we proclaim Jesus without being ashamed,” advised Dr. Mutebi.

Also preaching to the Congregation, Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira the Bishop for Namirembe Diocese urged Christians to right their wrongs in their conduct, and have unlimited faith in God, without any doubts in order to enjoy heavenly rewards.

” Once you want to sit or stand near an Aunt hill, you must be ready ready to be like an Ant hill, have faith in God,” preached Rev. Luwalira.

Touted as the most adventurous music festival in East Africa, Nyege Nyege was first held in Uganda in 2015, as a major dance party and tourism drawcard, which attracts tens of thousands of local and international levelers.