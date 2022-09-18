The former Vice President of Uganda Prof. Gilbert Bukenya has warned President Yoweri Museveni that the seed of mafias he has allowed to shine in his government will one-time turn against him.

Prof. Bukenya who was reacting to the assassination threats on the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, said there is a certain group of people that is ready to kill whoever they see or feel that he or she outshines them.

“I have seen this since I was in the government. However this is a bad seed which is being sowed and every time it blossoms fruits, so now it’s a large and a very hard group to defeat. President Museveni may find it hard to defeat in the end,” Bukenya said.

He added that the group is helped by machinery in the media who are ready to blackmail whoever they see could be a threat to their mission.

“Members of this group think that they are the next in leadership any time President Museveni leaves the power and they very determined to do anything to fulfil its mission. This group is all over President Museveni and it’s feeding him every wrong information.”

Prof. Bukenha also revealed that this group has infiltrated even the security organs. He however warned that this will bring a very big problem to President Museveni if he does not find a solution before things get out hand.

“My worry is, this group has also joined the security organs and this will cause a problem to our country, people will die. It has caused fear within the country, which is why currently the wise people are no longer speaking. It is the fools now talking about their foolishness which is why the country is now full of foolishness due to this group of mafias. Because of this group, the office of the president has lost its glory it is now a transaction office.”

Over the years, some senior government officials have been coming out and talking about being targets of the mafia group.

In 2019, the Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization Evelyne Anite came out and informed the media that mafias were plotting to assassinate her.

In the following year, the former Speaker of Parliament Rebbeca Kadaga also talked about the mafia group plotting to kill her because she was fighting some big dogs within the regime.

Also the former minister of Information Computer Technology (ICT), Idah Nantaba one time almost cried on the floor of Parliament because of the assassination threat from the people whom she also said were mafias. Last week the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among also informed the country about the assassination threats she has been receiving for over two months.