The Buganda Road Magistrates Court has remanded a businessman on charges of obtaining money by false pretence from a judicial officer.

Bamwesigye Willis Mbabazi, a resident of Jinja Karoli, Nabweru Division in Nansana Municipality, was on Friday arraigned before the Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza who read to him one charge against him.

Court heard that between 2019 and 2021, within Kampala District, the accused obtained 450 million shillings from Grade One Magistrate Dorothy Bagyenyi with intent to defraud her. Bamwesigye is said to have falsely pretended that he was selling to her a piece of land situated at Masheruka in Sheema District whereas not.

The 35-year-old Bamwesigye however, denied the charges against him.

As a result, the prosecution led by Lydia Nakato informed Court that investigations into the matter are on-going and she asked for an adjournment.

Bamwesigye was accordingly remanded until September 23, 2022 for court to be informed about the status of investigations.

In a related development, an 84-year-old woman, Jane Nambi, has been charged with forgery of a Will before the Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu.

The Court heard that on April 29, 2010 Nambi, a resident of Wampamba village in Kanyanya Ward, Kawempe Division in Kampala, wilfully and unlawfully forged a Will of the late Namasole of Buganda Juliana Nabikande Ndibalekera.

Court was told that Nambi committed the offence together with her son, Denis Ssempebwa, who is still at large.

It is further alleged that Nambi and Ssempebwa presented the same forged Will to Detective Tonny Seninde at Kampala Central Police Station between June and October 2020 with intentions of taking the deceased’s property fraudulently.

Nambi however denied the charges and was released on a non-cash bail of 50 million shillings on the basis that she is of advanced age and she cannot manage prison conditions.

She will return to Court on November 3, 2022.