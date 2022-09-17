The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Hajjat Minsa Kabanda has directed Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA to enforce the return of taxis plying Entebbe to Usafi and Kisenyi parks.

Addressing the media at the Uganda Media Center, Kabanda said that they held a meeting with the taxi leadership and resolved that the taxis operating in the old taxi park, and along Entebbe Road near Conrad Plaza return to the gazzetted stages.

The directive comes after taxi operators in Usafi Park petitioned the Minister challenging the continued operations of Entebbe Road stages in the old taxi park and other illegal stages which have affected the turn up of passengers in Usafi Park.

Kabanda says KCCA should enforce the directive immediately and also work with the contractor of the Kampala Flyover project to ensure that the temporary pedestrian walkways established are safe, with enough space and lighting for the security of road users.

Since the construction of Usafi Park, there have been cries from both taxi operators and market vendors about the absence of customers. While taxi operators complained of their colleagues running illegal stages outside the park, the vendors said when passengers and taxi operators are unavailable they receive few customers.

Mustafa Mayambala, the Vice Chairman of the Uganda Transport Operators Federation-UTOF, an umbrella body for taxi operators says there are over 300 taxis that are meant to operate in Usafi Park but are currently in Old Taxi Park. Mayambala says as leaders, they will rally the taxi operators to adhere to the Minister’s directive.

Aloysius Damulira, a taxi driver and the Chairman of Kisenyi Taxi Park says that there are over eight stages plying the Entebbe route that was relocated to the Old taxi park, Kibaati and Conrad Plaza. He says there is still space available to accommodate over 500 taxis.

Muhammad Karim Mulindwa, the Chairman of Old Taxi Park says he offered space after a request from the operators. He wants the Minister’s directive to be enforced such that no other taxis are left to operate illegal stages.

Muhammad Seggwanyi the Spokesperson of Usafi Market says that he is hopeful that once the directive is implemented, more people shall use the park. He however expressed worry that often time directives are made by implementers like KCCA ignore them.

Simon Kasyate the Spokesperson of KCCA says they shall embark on immediate implementation of the directive as issued by the Minister.

Meanwhile, Kabanda also said that more than 35,000 Boda Bodas have so far been registered.

The exercise started mid-last month and was scheduled to end on the 31st, but was extended since several riders had not embraced as yet.

Kabanda says that only registered Boda Bodas shall be planned for. The plan is to gazette stages, allocate riders to stages, and issue riders with stickers with QR codes, uniforms, and other items in the bid to organize the operations of the Boda Boda industry.