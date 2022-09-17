Police in Masindi are holding a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death.

The suspect has been identified as James Oyungi, a resident of Bubanda village, Ntooma parish, Bwijanga Sub County.

Oyungi was picked up by Police on Friday morning in connection to the death of his wife Christine Atimango 38, a resident of the same area.

It is alleged that Oyungi picked a quarrel over yet unknown reason with his wife on Thursday night and in the process, he strangled her to death before dumping her body in their compound.

Fred Candia, a neighbor to the couple told journalists on Friday that they were shocked to find the lifeless body of Atimango lying in their compound. They immediately alerted the police who swung into action and arrested the suspect with the help of area residents.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson says the deceased’s neck was found with bruises an indication that she could have been strangled to death.

He says Oyungi is being detained at Masindi Central Police station to help police with investigations adding that murder charges have already been preferred against him.

The deceased’s body was picked and conveyed to Masindi general hospital for postmortem before it was later handed over to the relatives for burial.

Meanwhile Moses Irumba 29, a motorcycle mechanic in Hoima city has been brutally murdered for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

It is alleged that Irumba on Thursday night stole a motorcycle registration number UEK 426A Bajaj from Kiryatete in Hoima city.

A group of angry boda boda riders pursued him as he fled with the motorcycle.

He was arrested red handed with the stolen motorcycle in Katereiga trading center along the Hoima-Kampala highway.

The angry boda boda riders promptly lynched him. Though police rushed to the crime scene, it was too late to save his life since he had breathed his last.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police are hunting for the boda boda riders who participated in the murder of the mechanic saying mob justice is a crime.

According to Hakiza, the boda boda riders should have arrested the suspect and hand him over to police so that he can be charged accordingly but not taking the law into their hands.