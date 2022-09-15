A security crackdown in Lira city on Wednesday led to the arrest of 48 suspected criminals. The suspects include 22 females and 26 males who were found in possession of opium and other banned substances .

The suspects were picked up from Spice Club near the tipper stage in Lira City West Division during an intelligence- led operation conducted by officers at Lira Central Police Station (CPS). Police swung into action following numerous complaints from residents indicating that the area harbored criminals.

The female and male suspects are detained at the Lira-City West Division police station and Lira CPS respectively. Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga police spokesperson, says that police received intelligence information about criminal gangs operating in the area and cases of theft.

Okema says the suspects are being screened before they are taken to court.

Bernard Ogwang, a produce dealer at Lira Produce Lane, says that he was attacked on his way home by criminals who started trailing him around Citadel Towers along Obote Avenue. According to Ogwang, the gang of about four men beat him up before taking his phone and about 350,000 Shillings in cash.