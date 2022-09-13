The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has returned from Nairobi, Kenya, after joining other Heads-Of-State and dignitaries at the swearing in of the Republic of Kenya President, H.E William Samoei Ruto.

H.E Museveni has been received this evening at Entebbe Airbase by Hon. Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe, Head of Public Service, Maj. Gen. Charles Okidi, Deputy

Commander Airforce, AIGP Brig. Gen. Christopher Ddamulira, Director Crime Intelligence – Uganda Police Force and Ag. Director of Prisons John Bosco Tumwebaze.