President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has challenged the African political class that as they seek there people’s mandate to take leadership positions, they should bear in mind that their main pre-occupations is how to bring prosperity to their countries.

H.E Gen. Museveni was this Tuesday afternoon speaking at the inauguration of new Kenyan President, H.E William Samoei Ruto at Moi International Sports Stadium, Kasarani, in Nairobi where

tens of thousands of jubilant Kenyans gathered to witness the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta hand over the reins of power to his former Vice President.

In his brief speech, Gen. Museveni told the cheering crowds that during the Kenya elections he watched KTN TV channel news programme ”KTN News Kivumvi” and they were talking mainly

about sharing resources and power, but one young man asked “where do resources come from?”

“On this inauguration ceremony, I would like to address you on an issue that is the real challenge of African countries and leadership and this is the issue of prosperity of our people. I would appeal to you to answer that question. Where does prosperity come from?” H.E Museveni said.

“It is my considered opinion, and given my experience of 60 years, I would appeal to Africans that prosperity comes from wealth creation. Wealth is not equivalent to possession or presence of

natural resources. You may have natural resources and but not get wealth out of them.”

He said Wealth means Commercial agriculture, Manufacturing, Services e.g hotels and ICT creating a linkage between wealth and jobs.

He congratulated H.E Ruto who he said he had known for a long time and met several times and had confided in him

“I have known President Ruto for a while and met him several times in Uganda. I am sure he is a good leader, ” he said.

He also called on the new Kenyan leadership to work for the realisation of the East African international which he said was the only sure way to strengthen the region and guarantee its future.

In his concluding remarks, H.E Museveni said he didn’t come to give a lecture “about this and that” but asserted that in order to catch up with USA, East Africa would better work for Integration of the region.

“The more people buy, the better for business and prosperity,” he said.

He, once again, congratulated President Ruto and the brotherly people of Kenya and also congratulated President Uhuru on a successful tour of duty.

On the occasion, H.E Ruto introduced his Ugandan counterpart as the “Father of the East African region”.

The inauguration was also attended by H.E Paul Kagame of Rwanda, H.E Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, H.E Salva Kiir of South Sudan, H.E Felix Tshisekedi of DRC and H.E Philippe Nyusi of Mozambaque, H.E Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) and Chadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, among others.