Uganda has paid Shs650 billion ($65 million) to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the first batch of the war indemnity for the invasion and plundering of the latter’s resources, more than 20 years ago.

In February, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Uganda to pay $225 million to DRC for loss of lives, $60 million for looting, plunder and exploitation of natural resources and $40 million for destruction of property.

Initially, Uganda protested the ruling terming it wrong, one sided and unfair.

It is alleged that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) commanded by the late Maj.Gen. James Kazini invaded and looted Congo’s resources, including timber and minerals, during the second Congo war between 1998 and 2003.

The second Congo war in eastern, southern and northeastern provinces pitted the DRC army backed by Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia against rebels supported by Ugandan and Rwandan armies.

The court found Uganda guilty for the death of up to 10,000 to 15,000 Congolese in the Ituri province, and looting of diamonds, gold and timber.

In its ruling, the court observed that “The reparation awarded to the DR Congo for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations.”

The payments were to start in September this year and run until 2026, with Kampala paying $65 million each year to Kinshasa, failure of which the instalment would accrue a six percent annual interest rate.

DRC government spokesperson Mr Patrick Muyaya, revealed news of payment during the weekend, and said payments are to be made in five installments of $65 million.

“The payment of this indemnity is to be made in five installments of $65 million. The first had just been paid,” Mr Muyaya confirmed.

He said the funds were deposited on a transitory account of the Ministry of Justice in a local bank as the government prepares mechanisms to compensate the families of the war victims.

Initially, DRC had demanded $11 billion in reparations but the ICJ ordered Uganda to $325 million.

In 2015, the ICJ ruled that Uganda violated international law, by invading her neighbor Congo, occupying the eastern Ituri province and supporting armed groups.

The court ordered the two sides to engage in serious negotiations leading to financial settlement, however disagreements soon broke out leading to the collapse of the process.

This inspired DRC to report to the tribunal about the failure of the process to yield anything and suggested it determines the total amount to paid by Kampala.