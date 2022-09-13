In the spirit of East African Integration, the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has today left for Nairobi, Kenya, to join other Heads-Of-State and dignitaries at the swearing in of newly elected Kenyan President, H.E William Samoei Ruto.

H.E Museveni was seen off this morning at Entebbe Airbase by Hon. Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe, Head of Public Service, Maj. Gen. Charles Okidi, Deputy Commander Airforce, AIGP Brig. Gen. Christopher Ddamulira, Director Crime Intelligence – Uganda Police Force and Ag. Director of Prisons John Bosco Tumwebaze.