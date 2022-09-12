Christians of All Saints Church Rubanda are hunting for Ugx 2.5 billion to construct the church.

According to Rev Capt. Ezra Karyebula, the church has been in existence for three years, carrying out services under temporary closed iron sheets.

In his message while preaching during the fundraising function held at the Church grounds, Rev Karyebula noted that 2.5 billion Ugx is needed to complete the church, 200m to start the foundation.

He said that as Christians it’s their role to contribute towards the construction of the house of the Lord, in a move to continue praying, spreading the Gospel and continue worshipping and praising.

He said where they are a church it’s a symbol of God’s presence in the areas, thus imploring the people of Rubanda to put a Church in their area.

Speaking as the Guest of Honor the state Minister in charge of Finance Hon. Henry Musasizi asked leaders to join hands together and work as a team to develop Rubanda district where everybody will live peacefully.

He said that it’s time to work on the manifesto and what they promised the people of Rubanda.

“People will Judge us during next elections on what we did. Let’s put our focus on working now and put politics aside until 2026,” he said.

Musasizi contributed Shs15 million towards the construction of Rubanda district.

Prosy Akampurira Begumisa, the Rubanda district woman member of Parliament called on parents to lift their children’s education high as a way of shaping their future.

She also noted that it’s not yet time for politics but time to work for the development of Rubanda district.

She contributed 100 bags of cement towards the construction of the church.

Mrs. Jackline Katabazi who is eyeing the Rubanda district woman MP seat argued that it’s not good to stay in good houses and fail to build the house of the Lord.

She donated 30 bags of cement and Shs500,000 towards the construction of the church.

Different dignitaries including the district Chairperson Steven Kasyaba, Rubanda town council mayor Norman Tushabe, district councilors, religious leaders among others graced the function.