The LC1 chairperson of Lokodiokodio village in Ngoloriet sub-county Napak district is on the run after the stolen goats were found hidden inside his house.

Over 57 goats were raided on Wednesday night in Nabokat village, Nadunget sub-county in Moroto district. The footmarks led the tracking task force to Ngoloriet sub-county in Napak district.

Simon Peter Lotem, the LC 3 sub-county chairperson for Nadunget who was leading the tracking team says they followed footmarks that led them to the home of Albino Lochoro, village chairperson of Lokodiokodio.

He said the area chairperson who got suspicious tried to direct the tracking team in a different direction but they insisted until they landed on goats hidden inside the house. Lotem says they first found 11 Galla goats, which were recently distributed by the president hidden inside the chairman’s house, and more than eight local goats were recovered from the neighbors.

He says the team is still tracking more goats and the ones recovered have been taken to Nangariama detach for safety as they are still tracking for more. According to Lotem, their own observation indicates that the goats were raided by a group of warriors, and the chairperson was given his shares so he can conceal the information.

‘’It seems this chairman has been gaining a lot from the raiders, the warrior’s raid and they give him also his shares for cover-up,’’ he said. Lotem noted that the suspect disappeared immediately from the scene after realizing that the tracking team had already noticed that the stolen goats were within his home.

Emmanuel Lokii, one of the tracking forces says no one is arrested yet but the community from Lokodiokodio village where the stolen goats were found has committed themselves to help trace the missing goats.

Lokii says they have agreed to meet Wednesday to collect the goats recovered, which are currently under the management of the security forces. He says they are also hunting for the chairperson to come and explain to the community how the stolen goats ended up in his house.

Denis Odeke, a neighbor to the accused chairperson confirmed to Journalists that he saw the goats being brought to the chairman’s home and the people responsible disappeared immediately. Odeke says he was surprised to see new goats around the compound of the chairperson but after a short time, they were taken to an unknown location.

‘’I actually met the team that was following the footmarks on the way and I suspected it was over the same issue of goats, indeed I saw them entering the home of chairman’’ Odeke explained.

The security forces on several occasions accused the local leaders in the region of protecting criminals. The leaders mostly at the village levels have always been accused of concealing information about their residents who have illegal guns and are involved in cattle rustling.