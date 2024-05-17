Gen Museveni has picked Abbas Byakagaba out of retirement to succeed Martin Okoth Ochola.
Ugandan President @KagutaMuseveni has appointed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abbas Byakagaba, who retired recently.
Byakagaba will be deputised by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) James Ochaya, replacing Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi. It’s not yet clear where Katsigazi will be deployed next.
Byakagaba retired recently from police counter terrorism directorate where he handed over to Frank Mwesigwa.
