The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) manager, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo has today donated an empowerment package worth millions to different groups from the ten Districts that make up Greater Masaka Sub-region.

As part of her nationwide wealth creation campaign, Hajjat Namyalo delivered empowerment equipment tools to thousands of Bazzukulu who in return endorsed President Museveni for another term as a token of appreciation for empowering them economically through his Kyambogo based office.

The event that took place at Kasana Playgrounds, in Nyendo, Masaka City attracted thousands of Bazzukulu and traders who trekked as far Lukaya town to give a heroes welcome to the Chief Muzzukulu.

Speaking during the event, Hajjat Namyalo advised the people of greater Masaka especially the youths commonly referred to as Bazzukulu to focus on their well than being used by self seeking politicians who add no value to their lives after achieving their own agenda further urging them to support President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is the only proven leader ready to secure their future through self empowerment.

Apart from the empowerment package she delivered, Hajjar Namyalo advised the locals to take advantage of the government programs like PDM and Emyooga as initiatives put up by President Museveni to improve on household incomes.

Speaking during the event, Hudu Hussein, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Masaka City on behalf of the locals commended Namyalo’s selfless efforts in empowering Ugandans especially the youths further calling upon her to bring more of such income generation tools since Masaka Sub-region has big numbers of unemployed youths.

In the same vein, Hudu also called upon the youths to avoid being manipulated by political opportunists want to continue exploiting them especially the ghetto youths for their own political interests.

At the same event, Kateregga Ali, a Masaka councillor who recently switched from the National Unity Platform (NUP) to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) also expressed his gratitude towards President Museveni for his youth empowerment initiatives.

Meanwhile, former Defence Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja who joined the crowds to welcome Hajjat Namyalo at Lukaaya town also commended her for choosing to focus on Masaka with such a generous package which he said will change lives of several youths who have been jobless.

In return, Namyalo called upon the people of Kalungu to vote Ssempijja back into office, stating that they were missing out on government programs because of the representatives they elected.

The package delivered was shared by different groups from the ten districts that make up Masaka Subregion including, Masaka, Sembabule, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu, Lyantonde, Kalangala, Rakai, and Kyotera, districts and five groups were selected from each district to benefit from this empowerment package.

She stated that more groups would be included at a later stage. The initiative began with Bukomansimbi district, where several groups received various empowerment tools:

In Lyandotende district, groups like the Lyantonde Youth Carpentry Group, Kiyindi Youth Group and others received empowerment items.

Other groups from different districts include.. Kiwaanyi Youth group, Kalungu Washing Bay Group, Lwengo District Youth Group, NRM Friendly Youth Group, Kisoboka youth group, Kooki youth hair dressers group, Kiyindi Youth group, Kyabbuza youth mechanics and hair dressers group among others.

After Paralysing Nyendo-Mukungwe County in a mega Ghetto Youths Empowerment Hajjat Namyalo proceeded to Kimanya- Kabonera County where she officially opened KKM Recycling Center, a value addition factory which recycles rubbish and wasted plastics into various outputs including jerrycans, pavers, to mention.

