A teacher of Rise and Shine Nursery and Primary School in Soroti City East Division is nursing injuries sustained after a mob descended on him for allegedly defiling a pupil in his class.

David Ogwang, 23, was beaten to comma on Wednesday after it emerged that he had spent a night with a 16- year- old primary seven- pupil. He was rescued by the police and rushed to hospital where he is now receiving treatment under the police watch.

It’s alleged that Ogwang on Tuesday went and picked the minor from her recognized residential home in Aloet Akum Cell A and brought her to the teachers’ quarters where he allegedly had canal knowledge with her, well knowing she was a minor. He later took her back home in the early hours of Wednesday but her parents had already realized that their daughter missing.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Fr says that parents interrogated their daughter on where she had been during the night and she reportedly confessed her relationship with the teacher. This prompted residents to storm the teacher’s quarters where they beat Omoding to coma.

Ageca says that the Officers rescued and detained Omoding at Opuyo Police Station before he was transferred to Soroti East Division Station. Ageca adds that they have obtained statements from the suspect and all relevant witnesses and subjected both the suspect and the victim to medical examination before he is produced to court.

Bosco Okello, a resident within Aloet Akum Cell A says that they have been monitoring movements of the teacher with the minor since they suspected a love affair. Okello told our reporter that the teacher took advantage of the rainy night to sneak into the minor’s homestead and take her out.

“He was lucky that it was very cold that most people entered their bedrooms early,” he said. “It would have been his last day that night had we found him with the girl.”