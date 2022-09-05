In an early Monday morning intelligence led operation, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Fort Portal City North Division Allan Bamuha flanked by other security heads in the area cracked down on hardcore drug cartel which has been operating as a transit center for opium and Marijuana to other parts of the country.

The drug operation hub/cell was stationed at Karago Centre along Kasese. It has been a centre of Marijuana and Opium whole sale point to as far as Congo, Kisenyi Kampala as well as South Sudan.

The cartel according to security observation has financiers from Kampala who heavily inject cash in the business.

Over 30 hardcore criminals were arrested and transferred to the North Division Police Command. A good number of Marijuana and other illicit drugs were recovered. Pangas metalic objects etc were also recovered.

“Security is continuing to hunt for other criminals who murdered a one Aheebwa in the same area and the arrested continues to give good leads. Karago and Butebe Wards are the heavily infested areas with criminality and lawlessness in entire North Division,” Bamuha said.