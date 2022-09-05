A man in Kikuube district is in police custody for allegedly murdering his 3-year-old daughter.

The suspect is Solomon Baguma, a resident of Kikuube town council. It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the minor only identified as Musimenta severally on August 22, 2022, for unknown reasons.



The child sustained injuries on the head, chest, and both legs. The child has been receiving treatment at Kikuube health center IV until on Sunday when her life deteriorated and she passed on. Upon learning of the minor’s demise, residents led by Ibrahim Mugenyi, the Kikuube town council LC 3 Chairperson swung into action and arrested the suspect on Sunday evening, and handed him over to the police.

Mary Dafroza, the child’s mother said on Monday that she was away when Baguma assaulted the deceased and only got to know about the incident went when she returned. She, however, says that the suspect threatened to kill her should she report the matter to the police.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says that police investigations into the matter are ongoing.