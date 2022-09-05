Police in Rukiga are hunting for unknown assailant(s) who allegedly murdered a security guard.

The deceased is one Isaac Mwesigye ,42, a security guard of Ukombozi security service.

It’s alleged that on Monday at around 2am, Ronald Turyahebwa, the pump attendant at Twibi petrol station at Rwamucucu, while was asleep in a room at work station, heard thugs trying to break the handle of the door.He made an alarm and thugs flee away.

Turyahebwa later, came out of the room calling for rescue from the guard, but there was no response.He went ahead to call on his phone number but couldn’t respond.

At 6.30am, the pump attendant discovered the security guard dead lying on ground at his work station.

According to the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate, the body is intact and has no marks. It has been taken to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“Security guards should adhere to the guidelines of non deployment of single person but also use of sticks without any weapon at point of deployment is prohibited. Sticks are used by night watchmen,” Elly Maate said.