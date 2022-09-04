Two journalists were early this week arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Shs4 million from businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham.

The arrested bloggers whose names were leaving out because they’re not officially charged, have since recorded statements and admitted guilty under reference number: SD REF 53/29/8/2022 VIDE KIRA.

In their publications, the two journalists alleged that: “Tenants at Ham Towers want the National Building Review Board (NBRB) and KCCA to immediately conduct structural integrity of the mall— Falsely alleging concerns of the multiple compression failures of reinforced Concrete Columns of the entire structure, with the mere intention of getting money from Ham yet the structure holds several structural Integrity reports some of which were carried out by KCCA itself on record.

They had intention of creating panic to the businesses at Ham Towers, blackmailing, Holding Ham at ransom and destroying his reputation with a mere aim of getting money from the businessman.

When the duo were contacted by Ham Enterprises (U) Ltd.’s Public Relationship Manager telling them to withdraw their malicious and defaming stories, they requested for Shs4 million in order to pull down these forged stories. Additionally, these bloggers insisted that they simply forged the stories in order to get money from Ham and indeed they had to get it if at all Ham’s manager wanted the stories withdrawn.

The Public Relations Manager Mr. Isaac Newton finally agreed to meet them and hand over the Shs4 million to the journalists. He then contacted the Police which covertly escorted him to the agreed money disbursement scene. Upon payment of the agreed money, they were all arrested and booked under reference number: SD REF 53/29/8/2022 VIDE KIRA DIVISION POLICE STATION.

When the two reached Kira division police custody, they remorsefully confessed to the acts of blackmail and malice and started pleading for forgiveness regretfully.