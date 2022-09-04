Victoria University held its 6th Graduation ceremony on Saturday 3rd September, 2022.

The ceremony took place at Speke Resort Monyonyo.

The University Chancellor Prof. Opuda-Asibo John said he is sure experiential learning as a model has been a rewarding experience and pledged the University leadership to demonstrate the best of its rewards.

Prof. Opuda-Asibo said, “with a conducive working and study environment enjoyed at Victoria University, a platform to succeed is inevitable.”

The Chancellor also noted that Victoria University will retain its place at the summit as ‘change makers’ if it commits to attracting top-tier staff and top-tier students.

On his part, the University Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga said, “At this moment in history, the world has a hunger for a resource like you: one unafraid of new challenges, one with the tenacity to surmount the insurmountable; one with the foresight to anticipate the unforeseeable, one with the flexibility to adapt to the world.”

The Minister of State for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo lauded the remarkable transformations at the University.

“Victoria University students are a safe pair of hands; one of a kind not synonymous with strikes.”

On the other hand, guests and graduands were treated to exceptional performances from top musicians and comedians in and out of the country. The artistes included,Ykee Benda, King Saha, The Ben (Rwanda), Spice Diana, comedian Salvado, Madrat and Chiko among others.

Victoria University, is one of the best universities in Uganda, and stands out as a centre of academic excellence. It offers a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers.

The University received its charter certificate from the National Council for Higher Education last month.

The charter allows the university that is part of the Ruparelia Group to confer degrees of higher learning including Masters and PhDs.

About Victoria University:

Victoria University is the leading University in Uganda and East Africa when it comes to offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning (WIL). It is determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves. They do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Victoria University’s work integrated learning program enablesstudents to complete a program of three years with at least 2-3 years’ work experience with its partner organizations and Companies.

The University was openned in 2013 and is centrally located in the heart of Kampala city and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space. Victoria University is part of the Ruparelia Group of Companies which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, kampala international school of uganda, kampala parents school, Delhi Public School international.

Victoria University is a cosmopolitan university, accredited and Chartered by the National Council for Higher Education with a wide range of nationalities. With a reputation as the best private ,forward thinking and modern University in East Africa, Victoria University offers a vibrant and stimulating environment to further your needs, study or research a subject in greater depth, or aiming to extend your knowledge and skills in pursuit of your career ambition.