The Deputy Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Rt.Hon.Rose Namayanja Nsereko, has praised the Seventh-day Adventist church clergy for preaching morals and good behavior among their believers, which she says has led to harmony and decency in the country.

Rt.Hon.Namayanja was preaching today in Kyampisi SDA church in Namayumba town council, Wakiso district.

The church has been pivotal in encouraging believers to be good citizens by observing established laws in society, the Deputy Secretary General said, adding “the holy scriptures discourage churchgoers from crimes like stealing, committing murder, and adultery, among others.”

She also commended the ruling government under President Yoweri Museveni for promoting liberty and freedom of worship for all people across denominations without discrimination.

Embrace the Parish model

The NRM ideologue challenged believers to undertake the popular parish development model initiative, a government program aimed at improving people’s incomes through substituting subsistence agriculture with commercial production.

“I encourage you to form SACCOS so as to tap into the money being released by the government to boost agricultural production,” Namayanja said,. She also called upon believers to utilize the rains by planting early to ensure there is adequate food production. ”

Contribution to the church building

After the divine service, Namayanja took part in the church fundraising ceremony where she contributed 50 bags of cement and five million towards the completion of the church building.

She also pledged more financial and moral support to the new church members as they grow strong in spirit.

Sermon

In her sermon “called to serve”, the former Minister urged brethren to dedicating their energies to serving the Almighty God, adding that they more one offers to the creator, the more he/she is rewarded.