The territorial police of Kabale are hunting for armed robbers who in the recent days terrorized parts of Kabale municipality.

On Thursday night in Rushambya cell Upper Bugongi ward northern division Kabale municipality, one Birungi Brenda was robbed of her money worth 530,000 by two thugs armed with a gun.

It’s alleged that, while the victim, a mobile money operator was at her home with her children and other relatives, their dog started barking and she told one of her relative Junior to open the door and check outside why the dog was doing so.

On opening the door, immediately two men armed with a gun entered inside the house on pretext that they were tracking phones of which they suspected to be with the victim.

From there, they put them on gun point and ordered the victim to surrender all the money in her possession and she gave them the Shs 530,000/= which she had.

Immediately, when the suspects left, she rung one Tusiime Bamwoya Festus who reported the matter to Kabale Police.

In conjunction with Mbarara police, intelligence information was received that the said suspects were staying at Bwindi Hotel, room number 4, Kabale municipality.

According to the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate,Police was dispatched, search was conducted in the said Hotel and a gun number UG PSO 4000741 10983 with three rounds of live ammunitions, two knives, clothes and documents in particulars of Isaac Akandwanaho were recovered.

Unfortunately, the suspects had moved out of the said room and the manager one Boaz Byonanebye was arrested to assist in investigations.

This case has been registered at kabale Police under file numberCRB: 624/2022.